6 things Cardinals fans want to see in 2024
By Brandon Ray
Arizona Cardinals fans should imagine what the future could be like in Arizona if things start to turn around for the better in the 2024 season. Is there a Super Bowl appearance in the near future? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean that the Cardinals cannot have aspirations seeing that their 2024 season should be a big step in the right direction. The Cardinals are in a promising spot now, but it took a lot for them to be in this position. They have been among one of the worst teams the last two seasons and have seen players come and go quickly.
On paper, the Cardinals look a lot more respectable. They appear to have the right head coach in Jonathan Gannon and a general manager in Monti Ossenfort that has built a roster that should hopefully compete for the next five years and beyond. If everything goes as planned for the Cardinals, they will become a more noticed and respective team in the league.
Cardinals fans are not going to want to miss this season because while there will be growing pains, there is going to be so much to look forward to beyond this season.