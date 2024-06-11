6 things Cardinals fans want to see in 2024
By Brandon Ray
1.) Kyler Murray playing at an MVP level
In the first three seasons of his career, Kyler Murray was improving each season and became a two-time Pro Bowler in that span. After getting the Cardinals to the playoffs in 2021, he had a bad playoff performance against the Los Angeles Rams and it has not been the same since then. He was on pace for a down year in 2022 but then it came to an abrupt end when he tore his ACL in a non-contact accident.
Murray came back in the second half of last season and made the Cardinals’ offense the best he could with minimum to work with. Heading into this season, Murray has a solid supporting cast around him and they should be able to help Murray grow as a quarterback and leader.
If Murray can have a career year and play at an MVP level, it will silence all doubters. Murray, like any other player, has critics that will doubt his ability to lead the Cardinals. In order to do this, Murray is going to need to play at an elite level in almost every game and lead the Cardinals to many victories.
2.) More sacks from the defense
When you rank near the bottom of the league in terms of sacking the quarterback, it is not a great look. Arizona had 33 sacks which ranked only ahead of Carolina and Chicago. The front office drafted defensive end Darius Robinson as a young pass rusher to pair with BJ Ojulari as well as new defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, both who had career highs in terms of pass rush abilities last season.
There are going to be times when the defense for the Cardinals needs to make a stop and getting to the quarterback for a sack is the best momentum changer there is.