6 things Cardinals fans want to see in 2024
By Brandon Ray
3.) Stopping the run on defense
Sticking with the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals gave up the most rushing yards last season (2,434 yards). They were also tied with allowing the fifth most rushing touchdowns (19) along with the Houston Texans. Overall, the Cardinals allowed over 143 yards on the ground per game, which included giving up no less than 91 yards last season. That is a major problem that needs some serious correcting.
Monti Ossenfort signed free agents Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones in free agency to help the middle of the defensive line. In addition, second-year defensive tackle Dante Stills will need to step up his game to make sure the Cardinals do not become the laughing stock once again in the run-defense.
4.) Growth in Trey Benson’s game down the stretch
The best draft pick not named Marvin Harrison Jr. for the Cardinals could easily be running back Trey Benson. Arizona drafted Benson early in the third round out of Florida State who has a similar playing style like current Cardinals’ running back James Conner. It is very possible that Conner is heading into his final season with Arizona contractually. Drafting Benson gives the Cardinals a chance to develop his game and potentially put him as the starter next season.
Seeing how Benson develops this season will be important. Teams need to have an average running game in order to have a successful offense. If Benson can get experience this season and show flashes of what he can bring to the Cardinals’ offense, this should get Cardinals fans hopeful for a smooth transition from Conner to Benson.