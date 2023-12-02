Ability to bounce back headlines 3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off of a blowout loss late in the season, so we will see if this team can bounce back from adversity.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - How will the Cardinals withstand adversity once again?
As the losses continue to climb, so does adversity, and the Arizona Cardinals have been no stranger to it this season. But last week’s 37-14 blowout may have been their worst defeat of the season since their roster wasn’t exactly as depleted as it was in their 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
But, the Cards have risen to adversity twice this year, so chances are, they can do it again. In Week 3, they beat the mighty Dallas Cowboys following a second half meltdown vs. the New York Giants the week prior.
In Week 10, Kyler Murray returned and delivered a much-needed win to the Cardinals after that shutout loss to the Browns. Therefore, the Cards are strangers to bouncing back from adversity. And since they suffered another demoralizing loss this past week, they may see yet another opportunity to show the league they are better than what they were in Week 12.