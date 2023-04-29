Arizona Cardinals 2023 Mock Draft for Day 3 (Redbirds land steal)
The Arizona Cardinals have been one of the better teams across the first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft, prioritizing need over all else.
Before we dive into the mock draft, let’s recap Days 1 and 2 of what has been a franchise-altering 2023 NFL Draft for the Arizona Cardinals. So far, the Redbirds landed an immediate starter and future franchise left tackle in Paris Johnson Jr.
Then, they traded back again in the second round, only to grab B.J. Ojulari, an edge rusher who could have found himself with a Round 1 grade on more than a few draft boards. It was clear that, at this point, general manager Monti Ossenfort was going for need, as opposed to the “best player on the board” mentality.
This was further evidenced in Round 3, when he went with a cornerback in Garrett Williams, and a larger receiver with Michael Wilson. Both picks carried more risk because of their respective injury histories, but they both have playmaking potential.
So who will the Cards go with in Round 4 and beyond? Keep reading.
Arizona Cardinals Day 3 mock draft
Round 4 (Pick 20): Luke Wypler, C/Ohio State
There is a good chance Luke Wypler will still be there when the Arizona Cardinals select in Round 4. Could you imagine him dominating defenses alongside Paris Johnson in the NFL?
Round 5 (Pick 5): JL Skinner, S/Boise State
I’m surprised JL Skinner is still on the board. At 6’4, 220 lb, he could almost function like Isaiah Simmons, lining up at safety, and perhaps even linebacker. Further, if Budda Baker doesn’t come back, Skinner could, despite his draft position, line up next to Jalen Thompson and likely succeed. He had six interceptions in 2021 and 2022, so if drafted, the Redbirds could have themselves a ballhawk.
Round 5 (Pick 34): Colby Wooden, DT/Auburn
The Arizona Cardinals shouldn’t be finished building inside the trenches, and Colby Wooden offers yet another potential contributor from Day 1. Yes, even in the fifth round. Last season, he had 45 tackles, including 11.0 for loss, plus six sacks. He’s tall and lean for a defensive tackle at 6’5, 284 lb, but his production speaks for itself.
Round 6 (Pick 3): Zach Evans, RB/Ole Miss
Sooner than later, the Cards have to roll with a running back, and the smallish Zach Evans could be there for the taking early in the sixth round. While he never rushed for 1,000 yards, Evans had 6.5 yards per carry and nine touchdowns this past season. He would make a great RB2 in the desert.
Round 6 (Pick 36): Isaiah McGuire, DE/Missouri
With 40 tackles, 14.0 for loss (28.0 over the past two seasons), and 8.5 sacks (14.5 over the past two years), there is little not to like about Isaiah McGuire. But ironically enough, he could fall to the late sixth round.
(Statistics provided by Sports-Reference/CFB)