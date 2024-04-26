Arizona Cardinals select WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 4 pick
By Brandon Ray
The long and what seems like forever wait is over for Arizona Cardinals fans…Marvin Harrison Jr. is officially a member of the Cardinals. After months of speculation between the Cardinals choosing Harrison, as well as trading out of the pick, Monti Ossenfort decided to do what was best for the franchise and make his quarterback happy. Kyler Murray had spoken it into existence earlier today on X by saying “something about today just feels right”. Knowing that he will be getting a true number one receiver who has a high ceiling has to make him happy.
Harrison joins a receiving core that has Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson and Chris Moore (who was signed in free agency). It goes without saying that the Cardinals needed a massive upgrade at receiver and they just got one. Although, the Cardinals still have a good amount of work to do in order to keep improving the wide receiver room.
Since the Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins going into last season, they now have a true first option in the offense.
In his three-year career at Ohio State, Harrison had back-to-back 1,200+ receiving yard seasons and 28 receiving touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Buckeyes. His best season came when he had C.J. Stroud under center in 2022, but still managed to put up monster numbers without him. That is what makes him so special and the Cardinals will now have the chance to utilize him in this offense.
Ossenfort did the right thing and stayed at the fourth pick. Sure, maybe they could have received a massive offer that included multiple first round picks. However, we do not know what those picks could have turned into. We know what Harrison brings to the game and pairing him with Murray gives the Cardinals a major boost on offense heading into the 2024 season.