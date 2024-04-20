2024 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals make first-round trade, get shocking value
This would be ... something.
By Ryan Heckman
With their final pick in the third round, the Cardinals add some cornerback depth by selecting Wake Forest standout Caelen Carson. Standing six feet, 199 pounds, Carson has ideal size for an outside corner. He plays a physical brand and brings strength to the position, while he could afford to study a bit more and improve his instincts a bit.
Round 4 sees Arizona find another value pick, getting one of the more impressive linebackers in the class. Clemson's Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is of course the son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and legend Jeremiah Trotter Sr. And, he plays the game similarly. Trotter is labeled as being undersized, but the guy is all over the field. He's one of those linebackers who will be in on every play, no matter what. You'll see him near the football on almost every down. He's got a nose for the ball and plays with a relentless spirit.
With the first of two fifth-round picks, the Cardinals get a versatile offensive lineman out of Illinois, selecting Isaiah Adams. He has the ability to play either guard or tackle, but might fit better on the interior as a pro. Still, being able to provide flexibility to an offensive line searching for stability is a positive, here.