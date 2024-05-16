Arizona Cardinals' 2024 season kicks off on road against Buffalo Bills
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals are heading out to the east coast to kickoff their 2024 season to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The last time the Cardinals played in Buffalo was in 2016 where the Bills came out victorious 33-18. However, the last time the Bills and Cardinals faced off was in 2020 in Arizona where a back-and-forth scoring affair between Kyler Murray and Josh Allen ended with a “Hail Murray” pass in which DeAndre Hopkins caught the game-winning touchdown over three defenders to give the Cardinals a 32-20 victory.
Heading into 2024, the Bills are the perfect opponent to be tested right out of the gate. Buffalo is an out of conference opponent and the Cardinals get an east coast trip out of the way right at the start.
The Bills are going to look new this year with the various amount of moves that they made including trading away wide receiver Stefon Diggs. However, Josh Allen is still under center and the Bills are a well coached team. At the same time, the Cardinals are a much better team as compared to last year. Murray is going to be back for a full season, Arizona has new weapons on the offense and the defense improved in free agency.
This is a great yet challenging first test. The Bills are always in the conversation as a Super Bowl contender because of Allen. Buffalo is the kind of team that will either show up and show no mercy on their opponents, or completely fall apart at some point in the game. Either way, the Cardinals are going to need to bring their best right from the start.
We will be able to see a potential preview of what the Cardinals will be in 2024 when they head up to Western New York for an exciting matchup with the Bills.