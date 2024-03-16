Arizona Cardinals 3-round mock draft post free agent signings, Rondale Moore trade
In this mock draft, we see the Cardinals make some adjustments after their recent moves that include free agent signings and trading away Rondale Moore.
By Brandon Ray
It took a little bit of time, but the Arizona Cardinals became very busy quickly as the free agency frenzy progressed. It started off by four consecutive defenisve signings that include CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, DTs Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, and LB Mack Wilson. Then Monti Ossenfort brought in DeeJay Dallas who can help out on special teams, and then eventually signing offensive tackle Jonah Williams right after the release of D.J. Humphries.
With the signing of Williams, the Cardinals take care of the tackles on the outside of the offensive line and may need to just focus in on the interior part. This past Thursday, the Cardinals would then trade for former Falcons' quarterback Desmond Ridder and would send wideout Rondale Moore to Atlanta. Trading away Moore now leaves the obvious path for the Cardinals going into the first round of the NFL draft, go get a wide receiver.
These moves that Ossenfort has done up to this points should give Cardinals fans a better understanding as to what Arizona will do throughout the next few weeks and months within free agency. It should also be answering questions as to what the Cardinals could do during the draft.
Using the draft simulator at Pro Football Network, we performed a 3-round mock draft for the Cardinals now that they have brought in veteran help through free agency at key positions.