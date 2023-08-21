Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster projection after Preseason Week 2
The Arizona Cardinals gained some incredible insight over who deserves to make the final 53-man roster during their 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
By Sion Fawkes
Defense
Once again, we see no change here, with L.J. Collier and Jonathan Ledbetter securing the starting spots at end while Carlos Watkins and Dante Stills remain in backup roles. Leki Fotu and Kevin Strong remain the frontrunners for defensive tackle.
My only change at EDGE, for the moment anyway, is that Victor Dimukeje joins the group led by Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck. While I can still see Dimukeje losing a spot to an undrafted rookie, he popped up a few times last Saturday to at least sneak into the projection this week. Myjai Sanders, B.J. Ojulari, and Cameron Thomas also make up the six-man rotation.
At inside linebacker, I’m making perhaps a controversial change - Kyle Soelle for Owen Pappoe, the latter of whom will earn a spot on the practice squad. Josh Woods will be the primary backup to Krys Barnes and Kyzir White in this projection, while Zeke Turner rounds out the group to play special teams.
To compensate for Dimukeje making the roster, we only see the Cards roll with four cornerbacks - Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, and Kei’Trel Clark, with Kris Boyd being the odd man out. There will be a fifth corner, Garrett Williams, starting things off on the NFI list.
Jovante Moffatt replaces Sean Chandler at safety in this week’s projection, with Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, and Isaiah Simmons also making the roster. Thompson, as he’s been doing in practice and in last Saturday’s game, will play slot corner.