3 Arizona Cardinals players who may lose a roster spot to an undrafted rookie in 2023
There are several undrafted free agents proving their worth so far for the Arizona Cardinals. Which ones have a legitimate chance to make the team?
By Sion Fawkes
With such a young football team, don’t be surprised if you see the Arizona Cardinals make a few “surprise cuts” when the final cutdown commences following the Week 3 preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. And this could very well mean a few players who may have otherwise found a spot on the team are placed on waivers.
And if last Friday’s game vs. the Denver Broncos served as an indication, there should be at least a few undrafted free agents to catch your eye. Below, I’m listing three that demanded my attention time and again in last week’s win.
Now, since some of the players listed below could be special teamers, there are undrafted rookies earning a roster spot over veterans that are listed at different positions. So keep that in mind once you weave through this small list. For your convenience, I also listed each player’s position that I can see getting waived in favor of an undrafted rookie.
Arizona Cardinals veterans who could lose job to UDFAs
1 - Corey Clement, RB for Daniel Arias, WR
Corey Clement and Daniel Arias play two different positions, but they both have the potential to perform on special teams. However, whereas Arias has shown us in his small sample size that he can contribute, Clement has not, and it could put the veteran further behind the eight-ball if he can’t bounce back in Week 2.
Clement showed us last Friday night that he’s not capable of putting up adequate numbers on the ground, whereas Ty’Son Williams and Emari Demercado outperformed him dramatically - despite facing lesser competition at times. Arias showed, even against backups, he has potential to be a productive position player.
While both Clement and Arias have value on special teams, the younger, more intriguing Arias should earn a roster spot if a decision needs to be made between the two players. The only way Clement should get a look at this point is if he redeems himself over the next two weeks.