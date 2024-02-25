Arizona Cardinals 7-round Mock Draft 1.0
In this mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals kept all 13 draft picks.
By Brandon Ray
1st Round:
#4 - Malik Nabers, WR - LSU
In Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft 2.0, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted before the Cardinals had a chance to draft him at the fourth pick. That was the exact same scenario in this mock draft, with Harrison Jr. off the board in the top three. Jeremiah projected LSU wide receiver, Malik Nabers, who is more than likely the next closest thing to Harrison Jr. to go to the Cardinals. That is the same thing that was done here. Coming off his best season of his college career (89 receptions, 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns), Nabers would fit right in as the number one option for quarterback Kyler Murray.
With LSU producing star receivers who are in the NFL, this is a great pick for Ossenfort. The Cardinals address the receiver position right from the start.
#27 - Brian Thomas Jr., WR - LSU
Doubling down on LSU receivers, in this mock draft the Cardinals are also able to acquire Nabers’ teammate Brian Johnson Jr. who is part of this wide receiver class that has so much depth. Thomas Jr., standing at 6’4” and 205 pounds, would serve as a vertical receiver who can help open up the field for the Arizona defense. Thomas Jr. is coming off a 2023 season where he had just under 1,200 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. This would be a rare move for the Cardinals to get two first round receivers, specifically from the same college. However, the Cardinals would then have the fifth-year option for both of them so that 4-5 years from now, the Cardinals should atleast have one, if not both of them on the Cardinals for the next ten years.