Arizona Cardinals 7-round Mock Draft 1.0
In this mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals kept all 13 draft picks.
By Brandon Ray
6th Round:
#188 - Joe Milton, QB - Tennessee
The Cardinals need to strongly consider bringing in a backup quarterback on a rookie deal to have for the next four years minimum. This is not saying that they will be the future in Arizona, especially since Murray is 26 years old, but he has a knee injury that will limit him for the rest of his career and there is no guarantee what the quarterback classes will be in the next few seasons. It is very possible that Murray regresses at any point in his career. With his ACL injury, that will always be a worry factor as well.
The Cardinals have the opportunity to draft a guy like Joe Milton who has arguably the strongest arm in this draft class and can develop behind Murray on a rookie deal. Not only does it solidify the backup quarterback spot, but it does on a rookie deal with a player who could very well beat out Clayton Tune for the backup spot.
7th Round:
#222 - Nate Lynn, DE - William & Mary
The Cardinals need all the edge rushers they can get to boost a defense that was near the bottom of the league last season. Nate Lynn had 13 sacks in the last two seasons at William & Mary along with 34 total tackles this past season. To build up a pass rush, if Lynn is available this late, Ossenfort should bring him and see what he can prove in training camp.
#224 - Khristian Boyd, DL - Northern Iowa
The Cardinals need to vastly improve their defensive line, especially with a good amount of pending free agents coming from the trenches. Northern Iowa’s Khristian Boyd recorded 149 total tackles and 10.5 sacks in his college career including 22.5 tackles for a loss of yardage. At the end of the day, Arizona has massive gaps on the defensive line and bringing in a player like Boyd who will look to prove himself could be beneficial.
#241 - Travis Glover, OL - Georgia State
With D.J. Humphries out for most of the 2024 season with a torn ACL injury, the Cardinals will need to bring in linemen who can fill in the gaps upfront and left tackle right now is the biggest hole to fill. At Georgia State, Travis Glover was a five-year starter and this past season was a First-team All-Sun Belt Conference player. In addition, Glover has also played at the guard spot so he provides versatility upfront.