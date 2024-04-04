Cardinals 7-Round Mock Draft: Kyler Murray traded in a stunning first round
There are still rumors and opinions swirling.
By Ryan Heckman
Later in the third round, the Cardinals get one of the best running backs in this class in Florida State's Trey Benson. In a class that hasn't gotten a ton of attention, Benson is certainly one of the top three at his position. James Conner is the guy right now, but Benson could overtake that job in a hurry.
Benson has the build of an NFL workhorse and can also catch the ball well. You add Benson to an offense that now also features Harrison and Polk? Watch out.
With their first of two fourth rounders, the Cardinals snag Notre Dame standout linebacker Marist Liufau. A bit undersized, Liufau is one of those high-effort players with a motor that doesn't stop. He plays violently and to the whistle; definitely the type you want in your locker room. He's a leader by example. If he can hone in on the lack of patience, Liufau can be a big-time player in this league.
Staying on the defensive side of the ball, Arizona comes away with Duke defensive lineman DeWayne Carter here at pick no. 108. As a powerful interior lineman, Carter has the ability to rush the passer from his possession, being a disruptor in both the pass and run game. He's especially strong against the run, but watch out for his bull rush, too.