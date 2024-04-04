Cardinals 7-Round Mock Draft: Kyler Murray traded in a stunning first round
There are still rumors and opinions swirling.
By Ryan Heckman
After having two picks in the fourth round, Arizona once again gets a pair of picks in the fifth. The first one, they use on a Big Ten interior offensive lineman, Trevor Keegan. The MIchigan Wolverine can come in and compete, and at the very least provide some depth behind Elijah Wilkinson and Will Hernandez.
Arizona already came away with their no. 1 corner in Kool-Aid McKinstry, but they are able to add even more depth with Tennessee's Kamal Hadden later in Round 5. The 6-foot-1 Hadden brings good size and length to the position and is especially good at tracking the deep ball.
With their sixth-round pick, the Cardinals add some juice to their pass rush. USC's Solomon Byrd comes in as a developmental type of prospect, but he uses a variety of moves to get to the quarterback. When he's close by, he's got a nose for the football and taking it away.
Finally, the Cardinals add more depth to their secondary, taking Air Force safety Trey Taylor. At 6-foot-1, 213 pounds, Taylor brings ideal size and strength. He isn't the fastest, but will be effective if he's playing closer to the line of scrimmage.