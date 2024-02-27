Arizona Cardinals are standing behind Kyler Murray as their quarterback heading into NFL Combine
History has repeated itself with the Cardinals' last two first-round quarterbacks.
By Brandon Ray
With the NFL Combine taking place this week in Indianapolis, the Arizona Cardinals are going to be a busy team from now until Week 1 of the regular season. With 13 draft picks including picks No. 4 and No. 27, general manager Monti Ossenfort and the scouts within the Cardinals organization will have busy work.
The social media team for the Cardinals put out a post regarding quarterback Kyler Murray and captioned a photo with Murray as "Our Franchise QB."
Usually this would not be a huge deal, except it is because this is not the first time that the Cardinals have put out this type of message before about a quarterback. Going into the 2019 NFL Draft after securing the first overall pick (just one year after trading up to draft UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen), new head coach Kliff Kinsbury went on record by stating that Rosen was their guy for the franchise in Arizona. That could not be further from the truth as the Cardinals still ended up drafting Murray number one overall and eventually traded Rosen to the Miami Dolphins and has been a journeyman throughout his career.
Having two first round picks in the NFL draft this year, the Cardinals do have an option to make a big shock and get a quarterback, but it would not make any sense. After the 2021-2022 season, the Cardinals offered Murray a 5 year, $230.5 million contract extension but then in the following season, Murray tore his ACL and missed half of last year. Not to mention, it would cause great tension in the quarterback room.
In his 8 games as a starter last season, Murray went 3-5 but immediately elevated the Arizona offense. While it is unlikley that the Cardinals will have a chance at drafting Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, there is a chance that someone like Jayden Daniels or even a Bo Nix becomes available for the Cardinals.
The main concern with the Cardinals is everywhere else on the roster outside of the quarterback spot.