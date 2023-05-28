Arizona Cardinals may end up in a Bears-like situation for 2024 draft
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals could find themselves in a situation similar to the Chicago Bears for the 2024 NFL Draft. And that is a great thing.
As it stands, so many mock drafts have the Arizona Cardinals slated to select either Drake Maye or Caleb Williams first overall, before they land someone like Marvin Harrison Jr. with the second pick. While this sounds enticing to many who believe the Cards will move on from Kyler Murray following the season, there is an even more enticing scenario should the Cards land the first pick.
I’m going to go ahead and make a rather off-the-wall projection, and say that Clayton Tune begins the season as the starting quarterback, Murray returns, flops, and rides the bench for the rest of the season, the Cardinals finish 3-14, and they land the first pick. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans would have landed the second, but thanks to last season’s trade, that selection also belongs to the Cards.
Obviously, if you’ve read my previous posts, this is different from what I’ve actually projected, but I’m merely thinking outside the box here, as the above scenario provides a definite possibility. Further, Murray loses the job to Tune, who plays well enough for general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon to anoint him as the starter for next season.
The Cards still have the first two picks, but they also have a quarterback more than capable of entering 2024 as the starter. But they also realize something else: They need to give Clayton Tune more skill players around him.
Arizona Cardinals can revamp themselves in 2024 without drafting a QB
While Maye and Williams are more than enticing, so much that it’s hard to pass on a potential franchise quarterback, Tune showed them more than enough. That said, in such a situation, the Cards can take edge rusher Jared Verse with the first overall pick, before they select wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at second overall. Or, if they want to do exactly what the Chicago Bears did, then they can always trade the first pick to accumulate more draft capital.
In this scenario, the Cards would have a full receiving unit for Tune, including Harrison, Marquise Brown, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, and perhaps even Rondale Moore. They’ll also have Trey McBride at tight end, filling a dynamic pass-catching unit.
Then there’s Verse, who could ideally lineup opposite of B.J. Ojulari at defensive end/edge, joining a rotation that already includes Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas, plus even Zaven Collins. Or, in this situation, the Arizona Cardinals could revert Collins back to inside linebacker, or even let him act as a hybrid player.
At this point, with all else being equal, if the Cards drafted a running back in the early-to-mid rounds, snagged another defensive tackle, and perhaps one more tight end, then things are looking up for the young team. I won’t get too hyped and claim the Cards will be serious playoff contenders in 2024, but they will make a major leap that season nonetheless.
It remains to be seen whether Tune can show that he can be the guy in 2023 and afterward, and the odds are against him with the likes of Maye and Williams likely to be available. But if he shows enough productivity and poise, why not roll with him and build around the former University of Houston product?
