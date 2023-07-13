Arizona Cardinals: 5 best wins over the Commanders since 1988
The Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders will meet again in 2023, but they have seen some memorable matchups between 1988 and 2022.
By Sion Fawkes
1 - Arizona Cardinals complete a comeback in thrilling fashion
And finally, the Arizona Cardinals completed yet another overtime win, this one occurring two seasons earlier on October 16th, 1994. Washington jumped out to a 14-3 lead at halftime, and they appeared to be on the verge of making quick work of the Cardinals, but Ronald Moore scored the first touchdown of the afternoon, pulling the Cards to a five point deficit.
Washington would score on a safety, putting them up 16-9, before Ricky Proehl scored with 19 seconds remaining to help the Arizona Cardinals tie the game. Like the number two game on this list, the Cards needed most of the extra period, but they got kicker Todd Peterson into range, and he drilled the game-winner for the Redbirds.
Overall, Arizona and Washington have played in more than a few memorable games, and this list was not easy to concoct given the number of thrillers, even with the Cardinals limited number of wins vs. their old NFC East rival. Perhaps the Cards and Commanders will have a few more memorable matchups in the near-future and we can add to this list.
(Statistics and historical data provided by Pro-Football-Reference)