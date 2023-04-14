Arizona Cardinals: Is Budda Baker on his way out of town?
The Arizona Cardinals have been a magnet for controversy since their collapse from a 7-0 start in 2021. Now Budda Baker has joined the mix.
If you can pin a face to the Arizona Cardinals franchise, it’s safety Budda Baker. But has the Redbirds star player seen enough over the past year-and-a-half that he wants out of town?
Not necessarily. Apparently, Baker is looking for an extension, and whether or not the Cardinals want to work with him on it at the moment remains up for grabs. Sources following the team have echoed that claim, so there is an array of truth to this.
Now this could mean nothing, but it’s worth monitoring this offseason, and into the preseason. But what could Baker do if he, indeed, is looking to extend his contract but the Cards are dragging their feet? One recent report says the former All-Pro could want out of the desert.
Could Budda Baker’s time with the Arizona Cardinals come to an end?
As the Arizona Cardinals top player, you would think the organization would seek to extend his deal and make him as happy as possible. But then again, this new regime has zero ties to a rare find courtesy of former general manager, Steve Keim, so it's hard to say what's going through their minds.
If Baker is serious, it’s likely that he could skip offseason activities like OTA’s, minicamp, and even training camp until a deal is reached, or if the Cards inevitably trade him. We’ve recently seen players like Le’Veon Bell and Deshaun Watson carry through with sitting out an entire season given their unhappiness with the franchises that drafted them, so it shouldn’t shock you if Baker followed suit.
It’s going to be interesting to see what comes of this. And my message to Cardinals fans everywhere is, be ready for anything regarding their team’s latest bit of controversy.
Source: Let there be... more controversy with the Arizona Cardinals by Seth Cox, RevengeOfTheBirds.com