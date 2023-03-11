Arizona Cardinals could look to bring Chase Edmonds back to the desert
The former fourth-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals could make a return to the organization that he moved on from one year ago.
It's been almost a year since Chase Edmonds left the Arizona Cardinals to ink a free-agent deal with the Miami Dolphins. The club could allocate only so much money to the running back spot, so the previous regime decided that touchdown-maker James Conner was more valuable than the popular Edmonds.
On Friday, the Denver Broncos elected to move on from Edmonds, just four months after obtaining him from the Dolphins. The former Redbird had been acquired by Denver as a part of the Bradley Chubb trade with Miami last November. Given the fact that he flamed out in both of those places, could Edmonds have interest in returning to the one NFL destination that he's actually had some success with?
It just so happens that the Cards need someone who can complement the extremely physical Conner. At the moment, second-year player Keaontay Ingram is the only other ball-carrier on the Arizona roster. The youngster was solid when called upon in 2022, but the team would be wise to add more experience to the running backs room.
Arizona Cardinals would be counting on a bounceback season out of Chase Edmonds in 2023
Wherever he ends up, Edmonds will be looking to rebound from a disappointing campaign last fall. In eight games (two starts) with the Dolphins, the 5 foot 9, 210 pounder totaled 216 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Following the change of scenery, Edmonds went on to produce just 125 rushing yards, 61 receiving yards and zero scores in his five games with the Broncos.
While never a workhorse, Edmonds was certainly an effective dual-threat weapon during his four seasons with the Cardinals. In the 57 contests (15 starts) he suited up for, the franchise's fourth-round choice in 2018 contributed 2,472 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns for Big Red.
There's no doubt that the Cards will be addressing the running back position this offseason. Adding Edmonds to the Conner-Ingram duo that's already in place would be a solid move. Only time will tell if new Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort agrees with that assessment.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)