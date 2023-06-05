Arizona Cardinals: Clayton Tune is more than capable competition for Colt McCoy
By Sion Fawkes
One major network claimed the Arizona Cardinals did little to provide enough talent at quarterback to compete with Colt McCoy in training camp.
One erroneous thought spreading across the NFL is that the Arizona Cardinals are tanking to land the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. I would agree, but the Cards have done more than enough to show us that is not the case.
Sure, they let several key starters from last season walk, and they also released DeAndre Hopkins, while filling many spots on the roster with role players. But that by no means indicates they are tanking. The Cardinals have also:
- Added more than enough depth to the offensive line
- Gotten reassurance from Budda Baker that he’ll be back
- Drafted Clayton Tune, a pick that impressed quite a few draft analysts
That said, the Cardinals aren’t tanking to land either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. If they were, then you wouldn’t have seen general manager Monti Ossenfort make so many moves to improve the offensive line, bolster the linebackers, or add a capable quarterback.
Just as he got rid of Hopkins, he also would have actively tried to move Baker, something that became clear early he wasn’t interested in doing. Further, he would have mortgaged present draft picks for 2024.
But instead, he enjoyed one of the better drafts. And again, that included selecting a quarterback.
Arizona Cardinals rookie Clayton Tune makes fine competition for Colt McCoy
All of that being said, I still don’t understand why outlets believe career backup Colt McCoy will be the undisputed starter heading into 2023. Once again, if the Cardinals were tanking, they never would have drafted the potential steal in Tune, who will give the 14-year veteran a run this season.
He enjoyed a sound offseason program, setting the stage for a surefire quarterback competition when training camp heats up in late July. Look for the confident rookie to potentially unseat McCoy not only because he has the talent, but also for the fact that he’s a product of the current regime seeking a return on their investment.
Therefore, head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will do everything they can to put Tune in a pristine position to win the upcoming battle. And if he takes it, then by no means are your Arizona Cardinals tanking. Starting Tune means they believe he could be the future long-term answer in the desert.
Source: 32 NFL Teams In 32 Days: There’s A Sense of Hope in Arizona, Not Much Else by Gilberto Manzano, SI.com