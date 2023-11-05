Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland’s pass rush headlines 3 key matchups for Week 9
The Arizona Cardinals will face a sensational Cleveland Browns pass rush led by none other than Myles Garrett.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Cardinals backs vs. Browns rushing defense
The Arizona Cardinals will go with a patchwork duo today in Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones Jr., neither of whom exactly strike fear in opponents. To make things worse, the Browns also have the sixth-best rushing defense in football, having allowed just 677 yards, or 96.7 yards per game, in seven contests.
This wouldn’t be much of an issue if James Conner and Emari Demercado were healthy, but that’s not the case heading into today’s outing. Therefore, Ingram and Jones need to make the most of the opportunity given to them, and if they do, it will also take a lot of pressure off of the rookie quarterback.
But that’s just it: The pressure heading into this game is on Clayton Tune to make something happen, and it’s also on the backs to take that pressure off. If there is ever a time for a group of backups to be cool, calm, and collected, now would be the time.