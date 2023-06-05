Arizona Cardinals: Will Colt McCoy step up as a “player-coach” in 2023?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are in a trying situation at quarterback in 2023, with an aging backup, a pair of castoffs, and a rookie vying to start in Week 1.
The Arizona Cardinals are not in the most desirable position at the moment at quarterback. While Kyler Murray was horrendous in 2022, he’s still the most accomplished member of the room, but his recovery timeline from his torn ACL means he (probably) won’t be around to start the season.
Therefore, the Cardinals have the following four quarterbacks to choose from:
- Colt McCoy
- David Blough
- Jeff Driskel
- Clayton Tune
Most of the fans I’ve interacted with want to see Tune take snaps in Week 1. So do I. Given how awful Murray was last season, plus his inability to win consistently before that sans the Cardinals 7-0 start in 2021, why not go with the rookie and see if he can be something Murray wasn’t?
Even for a team that’s supposed to be rebuilding this season. But hey, that’s why you measure things from a developmental standpoint sometimes, not necessarily W’s and L’s.
While another camp may claim the current state of the Cardinals roster could be too much for a rookie quarterback like Tune to handle, keeping McCoy around if the rook starts would be an awesome opportunity for the aging veteran.
Colt McCoy could embrace a “player-coach” role for the Arizona Cardinals
McCoy has been a part of this league since 2010, and he’s seen just about everything. No, he’s never been a great quarterback, but his smarts and overall grit have kept him around for what will be his 14th season.
His experience would give Tune one remarkable mentor, and it gives McCoy the opportunity to show the NFL that he’s capable of repurposing his job title in the league when his playing career ends. And while he could find a spot in the booth-he recently broadcasted a USFL game-coaching could be another avenue for McCoy to turn.
If someone other than McCoy is taking snaps in Week 1, especially Tune, look for McCoy to serve as more than just their primary backup. If he embraces such a role as a “player-coach,” then don’t be surprised if we see him stalking the sidelines in a different capacity as early as 2024.
