Cardinals move forward with Kyler Murray in this 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft
By Ryan Heckman
With the first of their three third-round picks, the Cardinals get a guy who can come in and be a leader of this defense. North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson is one of the best linebackers in this class and brings your prototypical style to the position.
He's a physical, aggressive player who excels against the run but also has no problem dropping into coverage. While in coverage, Wilson is a playmaker. He's come up with seven interceptions over his career with the Wolfpack. He's a high-energy player who is built to be a leader. Wilson has it in him to become the heart and soul of this defense in a hurry.
Sticking to the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals then decide to bulk up their front by snagging Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro. Everybody is always looking for the next Aaron Donald, and while that's not likely to happen, Orhorhoro definitely brings a crazy combination of size and athleticism.
At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, he's a tad on the light side. But, he does offer good strength and the potential to add more functional weight. Having started playing football as a junior in high school, Orhorhoro still has a whole lot that can be added to his ceiling. He's far from a finished product, but his raw abilities make him a tantalizing prospect.