Cardinals move forward with Kyler Murray in this 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft
By Ryan Heckman
Staying in the trenches, but going to the flip side, the Cardinals select Michigan Wolverines center Zach Frazier with their final pick in the third round. Whether played at guard or center, Frazier gives the Cardinals another potential starter up front.
You're looking at a four-time State Champion wrestler in high school and a guy whose hand strength is out of this world. He has that nastiness you want in an interior lineman at this level. You see the background in wrestling when it comes to his anchor strength and ability to stand his ground against pass rushers. But in the run game, he is also very stout.
For the third pick in a row, the Cardinals stay in the trenches. This time, they go with an edge rusher out of Western Michigan, Marshawn Kneeland. In Kneeland, the Cardinals defense is getting a guy who is ultra-versatile. This is a player you can line up anywhere along the front, but has also had experience dropping into coverage.
His overall feel for the game and position-flexibility makes him such a value in the fourth round. If you watch any Broncos defense tape, Kneeland will consistently stand out as the best player on that unit. He shows up in a big way, and hopefully he'll do the same for Arizona.