Arizona Cardinals contributed to the Steelers accomplishing something historically bad
The Arizona Cardinals upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, just days before the New England Patriots did the same thing on Thursday Night Football.
By Sion Fawkes
Few believed the Arizona Cardinals would upset the Pittsburgh Steelers on the latter’s home turf, and even fewer thought the New England Patriots would do the same just a few days later. The Steelers, heading into their Week 13 matchup vs. the Cardinals at 7-4, had an outstanding chance to be 9-4 by the time the NFL’s slate of games rolled around yesterday.
We now know the Steelers are 7-6 and their playoff hopes are fading thanks to the fact they lost to a pair of teams that entered their respective games against them with a 2-10 record. And if you’re someone who knows a thing or two about NFL history, you will also know that this pair of losses was historically bad for the Steelers.
Never before had a team, in the 100-plus-year history of the NFL, lost to a pair of squads eight or more games under 0.500 until Weeks 13 and 14 of the 2023 NFL Season. And even if a team “accomplished” such a feat again, then the Steelers may still be the only team in NFL history to have done this in a span of just five days.
Arizona Cardinals helped the Steelers set a futile NFL record
Thanks to their loss to Pittsburgh 15 years ago in Super Bowl XLIII, the Cardinals are probably only too happy to inconvenience the Steelers every time they get a chance. So to help them set a record for futility may be a bonus for them and their loyal fans and followers in the Red Sea.
But they also can’t roll without giving proper credit to the Patriots, a team that scored a total of 13 points in their previous three games. New England also hadn’t scored over 17 points in their five contests before their Week 14 outing, and this past Thursday’s game was only the third time this year that they scored 20 or more points.
Many thought the Arizona Cardinals would be a historically bad football team this season, and 3-10 certainly isn’t a good record. But hardly anyone in NFL circles believed they would “help” another team set a historically bad mark.
