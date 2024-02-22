Arizona Cardinals control the NFL draft with the fourth overall pick in 2024
With already having their franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are one of the few teams in the top ten that don't need a quarterback.
By Brandon Ray
Believe it or not, the Arizona Cardinals have the most control of the NFL draft as of right now. They are the first team to pick in the top ten this year that does not need to draft a quarterback. Obviously the Cardinals are going to need to wait to see what the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick, whether or not they trade it away and keep Justin Fields or trade Fields away and draft Caleb Williams. If the Bears do end up drafting Williams, the Cardinals could walk away from this draft with the best wide receiver prospect in Marvin Harrison Jr. Although, if the Bears do trade the number one overall pick to a team like the Washington Commanders, the Bears could draft Harrison Jr. at number two and the Cardinals will take a different route.
If this scenario plays out this way where the Cardinals lose out on Harrison Jr., there is no need to panic for Cardinals fans. This actually gives the Cardinals a massive advantage ahead of other teams that are behind them. When NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah posted his second mock draft, he had the New England Patriots selecting Harrison Jr. to go with a veteran quarterback that the Patriots could sign in free agency.
Then with the fourth pick, the Cardinals would end up selecting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers. That is one route that Monti Ossenfort could take, seeing as how Nabers is not far off from the talent level of Harrison Jr.
Other avenues that the Cardinals could take is taking one of the top two offensive tackles to plug on the left side in Notre Dame's Joe Alt or Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu. That would give a pairing with one of these two players to go with Paris Johnson Jr., the Cardinals' current right tackle.
However, one of the biggest moves the Cardinals could do is trade down with a team like the New York Giants or Atlanta Falcons that are quarterback-needy teams, gain extra draft capital, and still get someone like Nabers or Rome Odunze out of Washington. There is even a great chance that one of the two offensive tackles are still available as long as the Cardinals stay in the top ten.
Ultimately, Ossenfort and the front office for the Cardinals have more power than fans may think. As of right now, there is a big belief that the first three picks of the draft will all be quarterbacks. If that does happen, then the Cardinals get arguably the best non-quarterback player in this draft. Or if Harrison Jr. is not there by the fourth pick, the Cardinals are in control of exploring various avenues to not only still get a top prospect, but also gain extra draft picks for the future.