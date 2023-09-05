Arizona Cardinals: 3 crucial keys for a rewarding 2023 season
To discover what will make a successful season for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023, you must look beyond basic wins and losses.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Identify playmakers in the organization
If you look at our projected depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals, it at least has potential at quite a few positions. If Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore can stay on the field, the Redbirds have a pair of sound receivers right there, and that’s not counting Marquise Brown.
We’ve talked about Trey McBride a few times, but many of us forget just how effective quarterback Kyler Murray was before his pedestrian 2022 campaign. If this offense fits Murray better than Kliff Kingsbury’s “Air Raid,” then he will be a playmaker when he returns to the field, whether that’s in Week 5, Week 9, or even for the 2023 season’s final month.
On defense, the Redbirds fortunately have playmakers at safety in Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. Marco Wilson is one to keep tabs on, and don’t count out rookies Kei’Trel Clark and Garrett Williams (when he returns).
Zaven Collins and Cameron Thomas are a pair of EDGE rushers with playmaker potential, and so is that tandem at inside linebacker. On paper, many are counting out the Cardinals defense because they aren’t established playmakers, but that doesn’t mean they won’t reach that threshold in 2023.