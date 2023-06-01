Arizona Cardinals culture change rightfully doesn’t want me-first players
By Sion Fawkes
When the Arizona Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins last week, it symbolized a lot. Among that symbolism was the fact that the me-first attitude isn’t tolerated.
I’m going to shift gears for a moment and talk about my days playing little league baseball. Between the years 1999 and 2002, each small town in the region I grew up in had their own team(s), but only the team(s) from one of those small towns won the championship year in and year out, while the rest of us were competing for second place, sometimes third.
One of our coaches explained why this was the case - This particular town’s coaches preached the team-first mentality better than anyone else in the league. And it showed on the field, with those teams often beating us and others in the league by 15 runs or more.
And it’s something we’re seeing more of from the Arizona Cardinals as they continue to shed remnant after remnant from the Steve Keim era. When Monti Ossenfort became general manager, he implied that the me-first attitude wouldn’t be acceptable, and now, his actions are showing it.
Arizona Cardinals seeking team-first, not me-first, players
While DeAndre Hopkins’ tenure in Arizona wasn’t outstanding, it also wasn’t terrible, especially in 2020, when he hauled in 115 receptions. Then came the injuries, the PED suspension, shutting himself down for the final pair of games to close out 2022, seeking traits in organizations the Cardinals either didn’t have, or are a while from achieving, you name it.
Hopkins, at the end of the day, symbolized the type of player you don’t want strapping on a cardinal and white helmet. The distraction that he is more often than not takes away from the team, and, in turn, can bring down an entire 53-man roster.
Steve Keim never understood that, and he ran the Arizona Cardinals as though he were playing Madden Franchise Mode. Not only did it cost Keim, it may have also set the Cardinals back at least a year in the latest regime’s tenure. And it also makes you wonder if the Houston Texans knew something Keim didn’t back in 2020.
Regardless, cutting Hopkins should serve as a warning to the rest of the roster. The league, really. It doesn’t matter who you are, or what you’ve accomplished in this league. If you’re going to be a me-first player, Monti Ossenfort will be more than happy to show you the door.
