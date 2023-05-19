Top 5 Arizona Cardinals most likely to get cut going into the summer
By Sion Fawkes
Not every member of the Arizona Cardinals will make the cut heading into the summer. Which players could we see part ways with the team before camp even begins?
The Arizona Cardinals, like all NFL teams, will soon face the difficult decision of letting players go once training camp begins. But the reality of the situation is, NFL teams can cut any player they’d like at any time. Therefore, it shouldn’t surprise you if the Redbirds got rid of a few older players going into the summer, well before the pads come on in July.
While this list was not an easy one to construct, there were five players who ultimately jumped out at me who have most likely hit their limit in this league, and probably won’t make the 53-man roster. Not that a pink slip means they would be done for good in the NFL, but it’s hard to see the following players finding an even remotely important spot in the Cardinals plans. Let’s meet these five players.
5 Arizona Cardinals likely to get cut going into the summer
1 - Dennis Gardeck, OLB
You’re going to see a recurring theme in this article, and it’s composed of players who are at least middle-aged in NFL years, and have also reached their respective ceilings. Dennis Gardeck is one player who has done nothing since his 7.0 sack outing in 2020 to give the Arizona Cardinals hope of getting any more real production.
Further, Gardeck is facing way too much younger talent at outside linebacker/edge, and he’s on the smaller side, giving him even more of a disadvantage. He could be a special teams ace on this team, but Zeke Turner, Josh Woods, and Kris Boyd, among others, should take that role over.
2 - Javon Wims, WR
Javon Wims has the ideal size that you may look for. But with DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Pascal, and Michael Wilson ahead of him, he too faces more than an uphill climb. Further, with DeAndre Hopkins likely back in the desert for another season, Wims is more than the odd-man-out here.
He will also be entering his sixth season in the NFL, and he has yet to prove himself on any roster, amassing just 28 receptions, 288 yards, and a pair of touchdowns. The Arizona Cardinals will also have a trio of smallish pass catchers in Rondale Moore, Marquise Brown, and Greg Dortch with an inside track on the 28-year-old Wims.