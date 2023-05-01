Predicting the Arizona Cardinals 53 man roster following the 2023 NFL Draft
Earlier in the month, we predicted the Arizona Cardinals 53 man roster before the draft. Now that the 2023 Draft is history, it’s time to revamp that projection.
It’s much easier to predict what a roster will look like following the NFL Draft. And if you read our similar article before this season’s annual selection meeting, you’re going to quickly discover that what you’re about to read will look dramatically different.
For one, two star players that I didn’t initially have slated onto the lineup are, for now, at least, back on board. One player listed below is projected to convert positions, and since there is still no real word on the base defensive scheme at the time of this writing, a few listed as linebackers could wind up on the defensive line.
So, who is projected to make the cut in 2023? Keep reading for more.
Projecting the Arizona Cardinals 53 man roster for 2023
Quarterback
Kyler Murray, Jeff Driskel, Colt McCoy
When Murray returns, he is the unquestioned starter. Jeff Driskel has a skill-set that can mirror Murray’s, while the aging Colt McCoy slides in as the QB3. Draft pick Clayton Tune makes the team’s practice squad.
Running Back
James Conner, Keaontay Ingram, Emari Demercado, Corey Clement
The Arizona Cardinals opted not to select a running back this year, so they will rely on Conner to stay healthy. Keaontay Ingram is heading into his second season, and could see an increased role, though he’ll need to hold off undrafted free agent Emari Demercado and the rather intriguing Corey Clement.
Receiver
DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal
Now that DeAndre Hopkins has yet to be traded, it makes sense to assume he’s, at this point, heading back to the desert. If that remains the case, then Marquise Brown slides in as the WR2 while Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch handle the slot. Michael Wilson will also see time, and Zach Pascal makes the roster thanks to his ability to play special teams.
Tight End
Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Auden Tate
Zach Ertz and Trey McBride will handle most of the snaps, and don’t be surprised if McBride gets the nod over Ertz at some point this season. Tate, listed as a receiver, converts to tight end to back up Ertz and McBride.