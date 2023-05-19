Top 5 Arizona Cardinals most likely to get cut going into the summer
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Jeff Driskel, QB
With five quarterbacks on the roster, it’s highly likely someone gets cut before training camp. We know it won’t be Kyler Murray, Clayton Tune, or Colt McCoy, which leaves David Blough and Jeff Driskel. Blough is the younger of the two and he has familiarity playing alongside many of the current Redbirds, meaning Driskel will most likely be sent packing.
While Driskel has dual threat tendencies and could thrive in an offense ultimately geared around Murray and/or Tune, his age and limited ceiling will be ultimate hindrances. I would be surprised if Driskel made it to training camp.
4 - Corey Clement, RB
The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of unproven commodities behind James Conner. While Clement may be the most productive of the backups and potential RB2s, he is also the oldest, and has long since hit his ceiling.
There are also more than a few proven backs on the free agent market, and general manager Monti Ossenfort can go after them if he believes they can upgrade the position. Finally, if the Cards decide to keep everything ‘as is,’ Clement can still be the odd man out thanks to the influx of young talent behind him, namely Keaontay Ingram and Emari Demercado.