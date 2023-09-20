Top 3 things the Arizona Cardinals defense must improve in Week 3
After playing an inspiring first half of defensive football, the Arizona Cardinals imploded and gave up a 20-0 halftime lead to the visiting NY Giants.
Cardinals Defense Must Make Stops On 3rd Down
It's imperative for any team to get stops on 3rd down. Not only does your defense get tired, but the opposing team gains momentum and the Cardinals defense become victims of this in their loss to the Giants.
The main reason the Giants were able to pull off that enormous comeback was because of the Cardinals defense inability to get stops on 3rd downs in the 2nd half. The Cardinals had an opportunity to get a stop on 3rd and 12 with 6:34 left to play in the 3rd quarter but they allowed Jones to scramble for 13 yards and a Giants 1st down.
On the very same drive the Cardinals defense failed to stop Giants running back Saquon Barkley from finding the end zone on 3rd and 1 as he scored from the 1-yard line. The cardinals troubles on 3rd down continued into the 4th quarter as they failed to stop Jones on 3rd and 1 with 12:53 left in the game as he ran for 2 yards keeping the Giants comeback hopes alive.
The Cardinals were able to force a 4th down on the very same drive, but Jones once again burned them for a 2-yard run up the middle for a 1st down. And, just as it appeared that the Cardinals were about to force the Giants to settle for a field goal, Jones found Barkley for a 9-yard touchdown pass on 3rd and 9 cutting the deficit to 7 points.
On the Giants last touchdown drive, the Cardinals defense couldn't even force a 3rd down as the Giants drove down the field and scored easily. Now that Baker will miss the next few games, this is the right time for new leaders to emerge and establish a voice in the huddle and inside the locker room. Gannon has to challenge linebacker Zaven Collins, defensive back Marco Wilson and
Thompson to become the leaders inside the huddle. All 3 players have what it takes but they need to become more of a cohesive unit and lead by example.