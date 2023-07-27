Arizona Cardinals depth chart projection (2023 Training Camp Edition - Part I)
Training camp has finally arrived for the Arizona Cardinals. So which offensive players will they keep on the 53-man depth chart when camp concludes?
By Sion Fawkes
Running Back
- James Conner, Ty’Son Williams, Keaontay Ingram, Corey Clement
James Conner has this one all wrapped up, so the question is, who opens the season as the RB2? Throughout the offseason, I’ve made arguments for and against each of the other four backs, but at this point, I’ve convinced myself to go with Ty’Son Williams, thanks to his production in a run-first offense two seasons ago.
Earlier in the offseason, I had Williams listed as the odd man out, but that has since changed. Keaontay Ingram factors in as the RB3, and Corey Clement is just here to play special teams.
Receiver
- Left Wide Receiver: Marquise Brown, Andre Baccellia
- Right Wide Receiver: Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal
- Slot Receiver: Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch
The Arizona Cardinals need to put the trio of receivers onto the field that they feel will give them the best chance to win. Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore bring incredible route-running ability and speed, while Michael Wilson infuses much-needed size into the lineup.
Greg Dortch is the next man up in the slot, while Zach Pascal and Andre Baccellia provide depth. Pascal will most likely see work with the special teams units, too.