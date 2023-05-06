Arizona Cardinals: Don’t expect friction between Murray, Beachum
This time last season, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray most likely would have had something to say regarding Kelvin Beachum’s remarks.
At this point, you know what happened. Recently, Kelvin Beachum went on Burns and Gambo and said something we already knew in our heart of hearts, saying the following:
""It's not a completed process. I didn't say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he's going to be just fine.”"- Kelvin Beachum
Last season, former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson also had choice words for Murray. And the quarterback responded in the worst way imaginable, calling out Peterson over Twitter. It was yet another bad look for Murray, whose immaturity took centerstage on various occasions in 2022. But, as the old saying goes, you live and learn.
Anyway, Beachum also appeared on NFL Total Access to address the situation, and, of course, Beachum elaborated in a way you’d expect anyone playing for the 2023 version of this team to:
""I don't think there's any hard feelings that comes from this. I would expect that he would hold me accountable if I wasn't doing my job.” "- Kelvin Beachum
Arizona Cardinals locker room will be fine regarding Murray, Beachum
So far this offseason, Murray is finally starting to look like that leader. He attended and took part in the Arizona Cardinals uniform unveiling, he was there for head coach Jonathan Gannon’s introductory press conference, he’s been rehabbing and working out at the facility, attended offseason workouts, and has generally played the part of what you would expect from a former number one overall pick.
Therefore, if you’re looking for the negativity to continue where it left off last season regarding Murray, you are sorely mistaken. Obviously, Murray must be better on the field when he inevitably returns to the starting lineup, and he needs to keep building on the leadership he’s shown so far.
But if one thing is for certain this offseason or even in the season, it’s that Murray isn’t going to be retaliating to anyone in the same way he did last year, when it seemed as though he went straight into defense mode at the slightest hint of criticism. No, Murray, entering his fifth year in the league, will, and should be brushing off his critics, and retaliating only with his play on the field.
When he does that, the Arizona Cardinals will have a much easier time to turn around what was one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history last year. And while the team isn’t expected to win much in 2023, having a seasoned veteran like Kelvin Beachum helping to guide a locker room that Murray will lead, don’t be surprised when they exceed expectations.
So as opposed to working against one another, as we would have seen last season, expect Murray and Beachum to be pivotal cornerstones for an organization that needs them. The drama has ended in the desert, at least on the football side of operations.