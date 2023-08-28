Top 3 Arizona Cardinals to draft in your fantasy football league, and 2 to stay away from
The Arizona Cardinals may not be an exciting football team in 2023, but there are a few players wearing a red and white uniform you will want in fantasy.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Michael Wilson (Want)
And finally, we got Michael Wilson, who could also start the season behind Zach Pascal on the depth chart, though this will change in time. One reason, however, is that Pascal is a solid blocker, so that will play into Wilson getting less playing time early.
However, on passing plays, expect Wilson to be on the field often, and thanks to his size, he will be the go-to if Cardinals quarterbacks want to toss one up there and let him battle for contested passes. Wilson also showed us in the preseason he can be effective at hauling in short passes, which will give him opportunities to create something after the catch.
Like McBride, expect Wilson to see the field more often as the season progresses, and this makes him well worth a late round pick in your draft. If he’s there in the last or next to last rounds, take him, let him ride your bench, then start him once that playing time and productivity increases.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)