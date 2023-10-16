Are the Arizona Cardinals due for a quarterback swap following Dobbs’ performances?
Just two weeks ago, we thought the Arizona Cardinals found a hot hand in Joshua Dobbs. Now, that’s no longer the case given his last two performances.
By Sion Fawkes
Over the first four weeks of the Arizona Cardinals 2023 season, quarterback Joshua Dobbs got off to a hot start, sans his struggles in Week 1. Overall, his numbers were well above par, with 87 completions on 123 attempts for a 70.7 completion percentage, 4 touchdowns, 0 picks, and 814 passing yards, good for an average of 203.5 per game.
That all hit turbulence vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, when Dobbs finished 15 for 32 with a 46.9 completion percentage, 2 touchdowns, 2 picks, plus just 166 passing yards. But hey, all quarterbacks have a bad game every now and again, and Dobbs was due. Unfortunately, the seventh-year pro landed another poor performance yesterday, completing 21 of 41 passes, zero touchdowns, an interception, and 235 passing yards.
As the title of today’s article reads, is it time to check out what rookie quarterback Clayton Tune can offer while Kyler Murray is still on the PUP with a knee injury? At this point, you’re 1-5, and you at least know you have a solid committee of three running backs, so it can’t hurt.
Arizona Cardinals should contemplate turning to Clayton Tune
This doesn’t mean you need to yank Dobbs just yet, as it’s only been two bad performances in a row, and therefore, two strikes. But if the 28-year-old struggles through another bad game, this week at their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, then what would it hurt to insert Tune?
Tune didn’t exactly wow anyone in the preseason, but we can all name several quarterbacks over the years who have been through more trying performances. This doesn’t even say that Tune should keep playing when Murray’s ready to return, even if he is enjoying sound outings.
But in the meantime, if the Arizona Cardinals want to put themselves in a better position to win, they need to go with the confident Tune, who at least has enough arm strength and somewhat decent accuracy to make a few hot reads. Tune could also stretch the field more, and like Dobbs, he’s proven to be a good scrambler. Honestly, what does it hurt to roll with the rook from the University of Houston?
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)