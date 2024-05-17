Arizona Cardinals: Early game-by-game record prediction for 2024
By Brandon Ray
Week 16: @ Carolina Panthers
Yet another favorable matchup for the Cardinals. The only disadvantage is that they have to travel out east to Carolina, but they do not have any major superstars that they have to plan for. The Panthers are looking to right their wrongs from last season and help Bryce Young get back on track from a horrendous rookie season. While Carolina made a couple of solid moves to add to their roster, there still are not any big time x-factors for them to give them a chance against the Cardinals.
Arizona takes care of business against the Panthers and get above .500 for the first time this season.
Record: 8-7
Week 17: @ Los Angeles Rams
Another road trip for the Cardinals as they head to southern California to take on the Rams. In Week 2, the Rams suffered a shocking loss to the Cardinals in Arizona but much like the season series against the Seahawks, it is hard to imagine the Cardinals getting a season sweep within the NFC West. Arizona and Los Angeles split the series with a Rams victory here.
Record: 8-8
Week 18: San Francisco 49ers
This will be interesting to see how everything plays out in the final week of the regular season. The 49ers could easily have the conference locked up at this point and if that does happen, there is no reason as to why they should play any of their starters. Sitting at 8-8, the Cardinals could be fighting for a potential playoff spot so this would be the perfect setup for them. Unless, the 49ers absolutely want to keep Arizona from making the playoffs, the Cardinals can get a steal here and end the regular season on a high note, with a shot at making the playoffs.