ESPN analysts view Marvin Harrison Jr. as popular Rookie of the Year pick
By Ryan Heckman
Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, we heard and read plenty of different angles as to what the Arizona Cardinals would end up doing with the no. 4 overall pick.
But, in the end, the Cardinals stood pat and made the smart decision. In a world where many want to play the contrarian role, Arizona stuck to their guns and picked the best player on the board, who also happened to be the clear-cut, best wide receiver in his class, in Marvin Harrison Jr.
Many experts made their opinions on Malik Nabers being the no. 1 wideout abundantly clear, the closer we got to draft weekend. Yet, the Cardinals didn't flinch. Harrison is the best wide receiver in this class, and that's not a knock on Nabers or even Rome Odunze, who are fantastic players themselves.
Harrison, though, is in a league of his own. He's been widely-viewed as the most NFL-ready of them all, without any glaring weakness to be seen. Harrison will have some stiff competition for Offensive Rookie of the Year this season, as guys like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and even Nabers are going to be fighting hard for the honor.
ESPN's Rookie of the Year predictions are in, and Marvin Harrison Jr. is a popular pick
In a recent piece done by several experts and analysts over at ESPN, Harrison was one of the most popular picks for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Here are a few of the notable comments from each columnist.
Mike Clay:
"The first non-QB selected in April's draft, Harrison will immediately step in as a featured target in Arizona's Kyler Murray-led offense. We've seen elite performances from rookie wideouts in recent years (three top-10 fantasy campaigns over the past five seasons), and Harrison has the talent and opportunity to follow in the footsteps of recent award winners at the wide receiver position in Ja'Marr Chase and Garrett Wilson."
Jordan Reid:
"Is there a prospect that landed in a better spot? Harrison was WR1 in Arizona as soon as he heard his name called on draft night. Murray is likely going to develop chemistry early on with him, and Harrison will provide him with a true go-to target."
Liz Loza:
"He was arguably the most polished player -- regardless of position -- in this year's draft. He put up 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season at Ohio State. His landing spot is prime for production, and he figures to make an immediate impact."
Field Yates:
"The most pro-ready prospect in the class landed in a perfect spot to play a massive role right away. The Murray-to-Harrison connection should be terrific the second the two are on the field together."
Aaron Schatz:
"He's in the clear best quarterback situation with Murray of the top receivers chosen in this year's draft and will be Arizona's No. 1 option."