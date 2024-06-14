Arizona Cardinals: Every NFC West rival's most overrated player
By Brandon Ray
QB Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks
Had it not been for a career saving season two years ago, who knows if Geno Smith would still be in the league. Entering the 2022 season, the Seahawks were going into the season for the first time without Russell Wilson and Smith had been named the starter. Seattle was in no position to have a great season, but Smith had other plans. He not only led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record, but he won Comeback Player of the Year while finishing as a Pro Bowler, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns for the first time in his career.
Last year, Smith had a drop in production which now puts the Seahawks in a tough spot at the most important position on the field. Smith threw for just over 3,600 yards and only 20 touchdowns while throwing 9 interceptions. There is a ton of pressure on Smith heading into 2024. Seattle traded for Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders and recently signed quarterback P.J. Walker to the roster.
Smith has shown that he can be a great bridge quarterback, but no one is putting the Seahawks as true contenders. The offense has dynamic playmakers but there is inconsistency starting with Smith. This is not to say that Smith can’t make big plays in crunch moments, but Smith is not a quarterback that should fear anyone.