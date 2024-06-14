Arizona Cardinals: Every NFC West rival's most overrated player
By Brandon Ray
WR Jauan Jennings - San Francisco 49ers
It was tough to decide who to pick on this list from the 49ers just because they have a lot of talent on the roster. However, wide receiver Jauan Jennings recently signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension with San Francisco. Jennings is overlooked in this offense because of all of the weapons, but to sign this kind of extension proves that the 49ers must believe in Jennings (or potentially preparing to be without Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk with all of the trade rumors this offseason).
In three years with the 49ers, Jennings has yet to get over 1,000 receiving yards and has two touchdowns the last two years. The Cardinals will have too many other players to keep an eye on when they take on the 49ers, and Jennings will not be one of them.
CB Tre’Davious White - Los Angeles Rams
After spending the last seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Tre’Davious White is now on the west coast with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. White was an All-Pro cornerback for the Bills and helped turn the organization around into what it is today. At one point in his career, White was a top five cornerback in the league and was a feared defensive back. That all came to an abrupt end when White tore his ACL in 2021 on Thanksgiving Day and since then, he has never been the same.
He came back late in the 2022 season and did not look like the player he was before. He was more of a liability rather than an asset. After a full offseason without having to attend to a knee injury, there was promise for White to get back to his old self. Then in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, White would play his last game with the Bills as he tore his achilles which ended his season. White was released in the offseason by the Bills and is now in the NFC West.
Having two season-ending injuries in a matter of two years is a big deal. Not to mention, they are lower leg injuries which makes this worse. White has a lot of pressure heading into 2024 because if he cannot return to his old form, there will be serious doubt of whether or not he can get back to an elite level.