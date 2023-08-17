Arizona Cardinals: 3 things to expect in Preseason Week 2 vs. the Chiefs
The Arizona Cardinals will see Drew Petzing calling plays from a different location, and that’s just one of three big things to expect this week.
By Sion Fawkes
In Week 2 of the preseason, you can expect to see a few differences from the Arizona Cardinals from their Week 1 outing. Week 2 is when we should get more of a look at the systems Arizona plans to run offensively and defensively, plus how well they have adapted to those new systems so far.
It will give us a better idea of where the Cardinals are strong while also exposing the team’s weaker areas. So what else should we expect in Week 2 of the Redbirds 2023 preseason? Here are three things I’m looking for.
What to expect from the Arizona Cardinals in Preseason Week 2
1 - Drew Petzing calling plays from the press box
Last week, we saw offensive coordinator Drew Petzing calling plays from the sideline, but this week, he will test out the view from the press box. We still don’t know if Petzing will spend the season on the sidelines or upstairs, but whichever method gives him a chance to call the best game is the one he will roll with.
One big advantage from coaching and calling plays from the press box is that Petzing will see the opposing defense at a better angle, which could help more in tweaking the game plan when necessary. However, the sideline offers Petzing a better chance of interacting with and coaching his players, so we will see what he ultimately decides to do.
2 - Starters to see more action
Last week, some starters played only a series and for the most part, roughly a dozen snaps, give or take a few in either direction. This week, we will get a better idea of what the starting offense will look like when the Cardinals face the Washington Commanders in Week 1, and by extension, we will likely get a better look at the overall style of play.
Defensively, it provides the Cardinals line and pass rush a chance to enjoy a repeat performance from last week. While it’s still something we should take with less than a grain of salt, a repeat outing from the line and pass rush will be a major confidence booster heading into the regular season.
3 - Intensifying position battles
The starters won’t be the only players seeing more time on Saturday thanks to the number of position battles taking place all over the field. Instead, you will see several players lining up with the starters at cornerback, left guard, and on the edge.
Every player involved has an opportunity to separate themselves from the others and gain a huge advantage on snagging the starting spot or at least an increased role heading into the third and final week of preseason. Who will take advantage, and who will find themselves inching closer to seeing the bench more often?