Top 3 reasons why Arizona Cardinals fans should be excited for training camp
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Finally see what the offensive and defensive schemes may look like
We know a few things about the prospective offensive and defensive schemes for 2023. The Cards, with no real experience or excitement at quarterback, will roll with a run-first attack that could, if done properly, keep the quarterback’s job simple.
We also know the Arizona Cardinals won’t be running a true 4-3 or 3-4, but they will instead play more to their current personnel’s strengths. Despite the overall claims, however, we will see more specifics, like the types of formations the Redbirds will go with on offense, and whether they will lean more toward a specific scheme defensively.
With the new staff, younger players, and new schemes, training camp is going to be more exciting this season than in years past. And that excitement will only grow when the preseason itself rolls around and we’ll get to see those younger and more unknown players in live game action running those new schemes. And best yet, we’re only five weeks away.