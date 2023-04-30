Arizona Cardinals fans should get to know Quavian White
Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals signed a few undrafted free agents, and Quavian White is one name that jumps out.
Next to Emari Demercado, Quavian White was the Arizona Cardinals most intriguing undrafted free agent. Like Day 3 pick Kei’Trel Clark, White is an undersized cornerback, standing at just 5’10, and weighing 185 lb. However, his productivity was another story, and though he played for tiny Georgia State, he had more than a solid career at the mid-major level.
No, he never really played powerhouses. But still, 10 interceptions over 50 games played between 2018 and 2022 and 32 passes defensed means a lot. And while he will face a good deal of competition in the cornerback room, it’s not the strongest and definitely nowhere near the most experienced in the NFL.
Quavian White could stick to the Arizona Cardinals roster
As it stands, the Arizona Cardinals cornerback room comprises Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, Garrett Williams, Kei-Trel Clark, Kris Boyd, Rashard Fenton, and White, among notable names, that is. Wilson and Hamilton are shoo-ins to make the roster, while Williams’ status as a third round pick means he’s all but guaranteed to be there once cleared to play.
Christian Matthew has some experience, but he will need to beat out Boyd, whose special teams presence could land him a spot, and Fenton, who has ample experience playing in this league. Clark may also have a higher priority thanks to his own draft status, but again, given the relative inexperience and underwhelming veterans sans Wilson on the roster, White would be a darkhorse to stick if he’s impressive in camp.
Oftentimes, players in White’s situation are just wearing the helmet and uniform in late July and early August, while they are really auditioning for all 32 teams in the NFL. But like Demercado, White would be an outlier and stick.
His production at Georgia State was nothing short of impressive. And if he can make a solid leap, the Cards could have something here.
Source: Arizona Cardinals add mix of 2023 undrafted free agents, by Arizona Sports, ArizonaSports.com
(Statistics provided by Sports-Reference/CFB)