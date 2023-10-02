Arizona Cardinals First Quarter Awards: The best offensive, defensive player, and rookie
The Arizona Cardinals have been watchable over the first four weeks of the 2023 season, so that in and of itself deserves recognition.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals may be 1-3, but don’t mistake them for being an unwatchable football team. Already considered as having one of the NFL’s weakest rosters, the Redbirds have been shorthanded all season thanks to numerous injuries in the 2023 season’s early stages.
And if you watched or listened to all the games, you would know that the Cards could easily be 3-1 right now. It’s also not like, despite the final score, that the San Francisco 49ers blew them out, as the Cards cut their NFC West rival’s lead to just five at one point in the contest.
The players listed below have played a major role in keeping the Cardinals afloat through the first four weeks of the season. One player is defying the aging process while another is a newcomer who has exceeded even wild expectations.
Arizona Cardinals First Quarter Awards
Offensive Player of the First Quarter: Joshua Dobbs, QB
Following a poor performance in Week 1, Joshua Dobbs has gotten it together over the previous three games. The former fourth-round pick never stuck around on anyone’s roster, but Dobbs could end up as a long-term starter in the desert if he keeps up this play, and no, that’s not an exaggeration.
I have always been a proponent of going with the “hot hand,” and after Dobbs put forth a 99-yard drive against the San Francisco 49ers defense, there is no question he can be a starter in this league. And remember, Dobbs has done all of this despite the fact he spent training camp and the preseason with the Cleveland Browns.
So far, Dobbs has thrown four touchdown passes and zero picks. He completed 70.7% of his passes for 814 yards, with a 99.4 quarterback rating. And if Dobbs keeps playing this way, by all means keep him in these games.