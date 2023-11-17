Arizona Cardinals 5-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Ditching Kyler Murray for a complete reset
The Cardinals could completely rebuild if they dealt Kyler Murray before the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Ryan Heckman
The Green Bay Packers are a team that hardly know what their future looks like, especially at the quarterback position. Jordan Love got a one-year extension, but that won't keep him around too long if the Packers don't feel he's the answer.
In this instance, Green Bay decides to make a move for Murray, allowing him to try and fill the shoes left by Aaron Rodgers rather than continuing with the Love experiment.
After the Cardinals deal Murray, they find their franchise cornerstone on defense in Florida State pass rusher Jared Verse.
In a post-J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones era, the Cardinals have long needed a sturdy replacement off the edge. Whether it's Alabama's Dallas Turner, UCLA's Laiatu Latu or Verse, the Cardinals can't go wrong. This draft class has some strong options at the position. Most would agree that Turner could go in the top five, with Verse following closely behind, so that's the route Arizona decides to go.
Verse stands 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 250 pounds. Believe it or not, Verse didn't even play college football until two years ago, so he has the opportunity for even more growth than his peers. After just three seasons of college football, though, Verse looks to be a prolific NFL pass rusher.
Over everything else, Verse has the explosiveness of a cheetah but is built with the strength of one of the top linebackers in the league. He is a freight train off the line of scrimmage and barrels his way through opposing linemen. Even putting technique aside, Verse's raw skills are enough for him to win.
Just imagine what he'll look like after a few years of further development.