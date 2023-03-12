The Arizona Cardinals would be foolish to sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The Arizona Cardinals were one of 12 teams said to be in attendance for Odell Beckham Jr’s workout on Friday, telling us they have interest in the wideout.
If general manager Monti Ossenfort signed Odell Beckham Jr to the Arizona Cardinals, I will seriously believe that Steve Keim is still making all the moves from behind the scenes, and that Ossenfort is nothing more than a stand-in. Because such a move would have Steve Keim written all over it.
There is no way, under any circumstances, that the rebuilding Cardinals need to take a chance on Beckham. If you want an aging receiver who makes electrifying plays, do yourselves a favor and take DeAndre Hopkins off the trade block, because you happen to already have one.
Further, Beckham missed an entire season after he tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. And even then, his once-great career was on the decline. He hauled in just 44 receptions in 2021 as a member of the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, with 537 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns in 14 games, and he hasn’t played since.
Signing Odell Beckham would be outlandish for the Arizona Cardinals
You might say that the Cardinals attended because of the workout’s location, which occurred at nearby Arizona State University. But still, why waste your time and send people over there unless you have legitimate interest in signing the 29-year-old?
Honestly, it makes zero sense, and the Cards would be better off either a) keeping Hopkins around, or b) just drafting a receiver at some point so they can add some serious size to the table. But if there is one mistake they need to avoid making at all costs, it’s to sign a receiver who only enjoyed three outstanding seasons in his nine-year career.
Beckham hasn’t enjoyed elite productivity in the NFL since 2016, having failed to record 80-plus receptions in any year since, with 2018 serving as his high-water mark since those first three seasons of what looked like a Hall of Fame career. Note to Monti Ossenfort: Pass.
Source: Report: Cardinals on hand for Odell Beckham Jr.’s Arizona workout by Tyler Drake, ArizonaSports.com