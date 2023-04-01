Arizona Cardinals free agency grade for March 2023
Most Intriguing Signing - L.J. Collier, DE
L.J. Collier may have been a bust with the Seattle Seahawks, but sometimes when you sign with a division rival, it will bring out the best in you. The Arizona Cardinals are hoping that’s the case with Collier, and if it is, he could form a solid tandem with the incoming Carlos Watkins.
Further, if Collier proves he was just playing in the wrong system and thrives under Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, the 27-year-old former first round pick could find a home in the NFL. One intriguing fact is that Collier was a late-bloomer in college, having recorded 40 total tackles, 9.0 for loss, and 8.5 sacks during his first three seasons at TCU.
His senior season was another story, as Collier broke out for 42 combined tackles (27 solo), 11.5 behind the line, and 6.0 sacks. That said, Collier’s broken out late once before, and he can definitely do so again with a fresh start in the desert.