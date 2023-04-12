Arizona Cardinals front office continues to add to special teams unit
Veteran Kris Boyd is the latest special teams ace to be added to the Arizona Cardinals roster this offseason.
Over the past couple of months, the Arizona Cardinals have gone out of their way to insure that the squad's special teams is a strength in 2023. Coordinator Jeff Rodgers has to be thrilled with the attention that has been paid to the unit he has presided over for five consecutive campaigns in the desert.
On Monday, Cards general manager Monti Ossenfort added yet another stud special-teamer to Rodgers' crew. Kris Boyd, a veteran cornerback from the Minnesota Vikings, was signed to a one-year contract. Could Arizona be assembling one of the best special-teams groups in the NFL?
The Cardinals could certainly be on their way to achieving such a goal. It all began back in February, when the new regime decided to retain the well-respected Rodgers. The 44-year-old brings a ton of experience to the job, thanks to a resume that includes stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is making special teams a priority in 2023
Just last month, the Cards acquired a veteran who has excelled on special teams at the professional level. Josh Woods, a linebacker from the Detroit Lions, agreed to a one-year deal. Zach Pascal, another free-agent addition from the Philadelphia Eagles, is also a fantastic special-teams performer.
A couple of Arizona's core special-teamers were brought back to the nest as well. Last month, placekicker Matt Prater was re-signed to a two-year contract. Ezekiel Turner, an accomplished wedge-buster, also reached a brand-new agreement with "Big Red" back in March.
Boyd entered the league back in 2019 as a seventh-round draft pick of the Vikings. The 217th-overall selection played his college ball at the University of Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 back in '18.
During his four years as a pro, Boyd totaled 95 tackles, three passes defensed and four fumble recoveries in his 58 appearances (six starts) for Minnesota. The 5 foot 11,195 pounder could also see time at corner for the Cardinals, but it's his special teams prowess that has kept Boyd employed.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)