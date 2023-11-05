Arizona Cardinals MUST get healthy offensively and two other major takeaways in Week 9 loss
The Arizona Cardinals lost big on Sunday afternoon, and their beyond anemic performance offensively means they must get healthy fast.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Trey McBride needs to be the go-to
If anyone on offense looked at least remotely decent, it was Trey McBride, who had three catches on five targets for 22 yards. Only Marquise Brown fared better in both categories, but Brown also saw an additional three targets.
McBride is slowly becoming a proven player who, even with a raw talent like Clayton Tune getting completely overmatched, still found a way to catch 60 percent of the passes thrown to him. McBride also led the Arizona Cardinals in yards per reception at 7.3.
Next to McBride’s effort, and an honorable mention to Brown, there was nothing to get excited about for an offense that picked up 58 total yards on 48 plays. But, if Murray, Conner, Demercado, and Wilson can all return next week, the unit will ironically look a lot more feasible. We can only hope that will be the case, and the inevitable news this week will tell us what to expect on Sunday.
